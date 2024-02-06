ACS ZEPIN makes a donation of 376 euros for the purchase of musical works for students | FAXINFO

The Cultural and Sports Association Priority Education Zone of the Northern Islands (ACS ZEPIN) is an association which for twenty-six years has worked alongside educational stakeholders for students on the island of Saint-Martin.

Last December, the latter received the thanks and the diploma of recognition for its commitment by the FFMJSEA (French Federation of Youth Sports and Associative Engagement Medalists), as well as the certificate of recognition awarded by the Collectivity of Saint Martin, for his actions in the territory.

On Friday January 26, 2024, the association responded to a local opera project and donated the sum of 376 euros to promote the preparation of 250 students for an opera performance. This is under the aegis of Valérie Siobud-Romney, educational advisor in musical education in the Northern Islands constituency and responsible for the educational project “Journey around the opera”.

This project aims to introduce students from so-called priority neighborhoods to other cultures. It was in the presence of two teachers from the Hervé Williams school, Jessie Bique and Cynthia Saint-Rose-Méril and their students that Valérie Siobud-Romney received the check worth 376 euros from the ACS ZEPIN des hands of the president of the association, Xavier Mirre-Minori, accompanied by Maryse Lafleur, member of ACS ZEPIN. This sum helps finance the purchase order for Verdi's Aida manuals for learning the songs and raising awareness of the score. The show, staged as part of the project entitled Journey around the Opera, is scheduled for June 2024, with 250 primary school students on stage. This is the eleventh consecutive year that the association has provided assistance. Xavier Mirre-Minori specifies that these creative projects join the actions to which the ACS ZEPIN is sensitive to allow the assimilation of artistic, historical and technical culture among the children and adolescents of Saint-Martin. The President of the association specifies that it is through activities such as guided cultural hikes, visits to historical sites, multi-activities, funds raised, that the ACS ZEPIN provides assistance to requests from schools , middle and high schools to assist them in their educational projects.

