ADVERTISING OFFERS: On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, Faxinfo launches “discovery” advertising packs | FAXINFO

Faxinfo celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and is rooted in local life.

After each difficulty that our island has encountered since 1993, Faxinfo was there to inform you and participate in its own way in the recovery.

Over the years, Faxinfo has improved its content and distribution and has also positioned itself digitally with its website and social networks.

We respect our colleagues in the written press, but Faxinfo, thanks to its format and its circulation, has for many years been the most widely read daily on the island of Saint-Martin, including the Dutch part. It's not a secret.

As a reminder, Faxinfo is free and only exists thanks to its advertisers, whom we thank here.

If they continue to trust us, it is because they are satisfied with the commercial impact of their advertising in our media.

This is thanks in particular to the reduced number of pages of Faxinfo, which better showcases advertisements, even those in small format, and also thanks to its print quality.

This end of the article is for you business owner who has not yet tried Faxinfo.

We have developed several "Discovery" Advertising Packages that will allow you, for a tight budget, to reach new customers in turn.

This offer until August 31 is only for new Faxinfo customers.

For any information:

Tel: 0590 29 22 22 for Marigot&dutch side and 0690 88 00 92 if you are north of Morne Valois, or info@faxinfo.sx.

Your ad will be seen by more than 10000 readers.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/offres-publicitaires-a-loccasion-de-ses-30-ans-faxinfo-lance-les-packs-pub-decouverte/