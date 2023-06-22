AERONAUTICS: A dozen young Saint-Martin residents exploring the “Salon du Bourget” | FAXINFO

The Local Mission chaired by Raphael Sanchez has selected a dozen young people to go for a week of immersion at the 54th edition of the International Aeronautics and Space Show (SIAE) in Paris-Le Bourget.

During this stay, young people passionate about the aeronautical world will therefore go to the "Salon du Bourget" to meet professionals in the field and put them in direct contact with the training centers corresponding to their project. Thanks to this unique experience, young people from Saint-Martin will discover more than 250 professions that exist today in aeronautics and space on the 125.000m2 of exhibition area. In addition to the various players and new technologies present at the famous show, there are also airlines, aircraft or engine manufacturers, caterers, ground staff, flight crew, technicians, training centers and Air Force who will be available to the dozen young people to answer their questions. In the continuity of this week of adventure, the accompanying team of the Local Mission has planned institutional visits such as the National Assembly, the Ministry of Overseas, the Ministry of Defense or the visit of Charles airport deGaulle.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aeronautique-une-douzaine-de-jeunes-saint-martinois-a-la-decouverte-du-salon-du-bourget/