AGRICULTURE: Add value to your land with tax benefits | FAXINFO

The Community has set up a tax package for all owners of agricultural land since January 1, 2025. This package includes numerous tax advantages.

The agrarian reform began in 2023 with the study on the diagnosis of agricultural land carried out by FN SAFER. This study resulted in the development of five axes which aim to improve the development of the agricultural sector in Saint-Martin and which serve as a guideline for this agrarian reform according to the following recommendations: perpetuate agricultural land, legally secure access to land, characterize wastelands and remobilize them for agricultural development, rely on public property, and take into account the non-land concerns of farmers.

Access to agricultural land and support for farms, through support for aid and financing, have been identified for the development of local agriculture. The following local tax measures came into force on January 1, 2025:

• TGCA: exemption of agricultural products sold in short supply chains

• Property tax on built properties: exemption from tax due for buildings for agricultural use

• Property tax on unbuilt properties: exoneration

• Real estate capital gains: increase in tax thresholds and applicable deductions

• Transfer rights: partial exemption

For any information relating to these tax advantages, the Community invites owners of agricultural land to contact the tax department: direction-fiscalite@com-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/agriculture-valorisez-vos-terrains-avec-des-avantages-fiscaux/