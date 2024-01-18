AGRICULTURE: Situation of livestock farming in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The CCISM expresses its deep concern about the future of the livestock sector in Saint-Martin following the closure of the slaughterhouse and regrets not having been associated (in the same way as the breeders) in the discussions around the evolution of the tool.

The president of the CCISM wishes to affirm to breeders her total involvement for a rapid reopening and operation compatible with the carrying out of work essential to the proper functioning of the tool. After being informed of a new closure of the slaughterhouse for refusal of health approval and of the planning of work necessary to improve the tool, the CCISM participated in discussions with the State representative, the President of the Community, his services, and the slaughterhouse management and operation establishment (EGEA). After expressing its serious concerns, the CCISM recalled its role as a Chamber of Agriculture and the importance of involving breeder representatives in the organization of the sector. We were delighted that a deadline for reopening the slaughterhouse was set at the end of January. However, the CCISM recalled that the other work, necessary to improve the tool and planned for 2024, must allow the slaughter of livestock at specific periods. The CCISM has made its services available to the Community and the EGEA, on an administrative and technical level, in order to facilitate the organization of work at the slaughterhouse and its rapid reopening. The CCISM is also committed to facilitating the identification of livestock, to listing the livestock to be slaughtered during the work period and to carrying out information and awareness work on the health requirements linked to livestock farming. . Our team is available to breeders for any information (contact us on 0590 27 91 51 or by email at agriculture@ccism.com). An information meeting will be organized for breeders, in the presence of the services concerned, in order to provide information on the identification of farmed animals, and to present the context of the slaughterhouse's work and its operation for the year. 2024. “The CCISM listens to breeders and is available to the authorities responsible for operating the slaughterhouse and those responsible for health regulations regarding breeding. Unregulated slaughter must no longer be the only option on our island, for the health security of all and for the prosperity of the sector. I would also like to express to breeders my total personal commitment to resolving the complex situation in which they find themselves. It is in the collective interest that the slaughterhouse reopens quickly, in order to structure a solid sector, serving healthy, local food accessible to all. » – Angèle Dormoy, President of the CCISM.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/agriculture-situation-de-lelevage-a-saint-martin/