Fabien Sésé, secretary general of the prefecture, invited the press this Wednesday, November 22 to take stock of the situation at the slaughterhouse, closed since the end of the first quarter of 2023, due to lack of approval.

In the presence of Nicole Hum, deputy director of the territorial unit of the Directorate of Food, Agriculture and Forestry (DAFF) and Valérie Fonrose, president of the public establishment for management and operation of the Saint-Martin slaughterhouse (EGEA), Fabien Sésé wanted to clarify things about the complex situation at the slaughterhouse. Context: having received temporary approval in October 2022 to launch the activity, the slaughterhouse unfortunately did not meet all the criteria allowing it to obtain final approval. It has since been closed. For Fabien Sésé, it is important to have a functional slaughterhouse that meets the rules guaranteeing the safety of the food chain. With two employees including the director Elie Touzé, the public slaughterhouse of Saint-Martin is owned by the Community and managed by the EGEA. The State, through the DAAF and its three agents, has the role of providing technical support, issuing approval and having available a sworn veterinarian and a technical agent present at each slaughter for inspections of the animals. To obtain final approval, the slaughterhouse must complete its application file with the DAAF which will carry out a documentary check of the file and an on-site inspection. A period of two months will then follow to know the results. The last inspection took place on August 9, the DAAF having judged that the slaughterhouse did not meet the pre-established rules to obtain final approval. The shortcomings concern the procedural aspect, training of on-site agents and equipment. A first technical meeting was held at the beginning of November 1 and the next one takes place today, with a common objective of having a complete file next January for a reopening of the slaughterhouse in the first quarter of 2022. Valérie Fonrose is considering his part that the slaughterhouse was never used as it should be: “The whole process is restarting according to the rules, we will also build the extension (editor's note cutting and processing) and put animal identification in place. There is discouragement among farmers in the face of the absence of a sector, so it is a political will to want to reopen the slaughterhouse”, a sign of good health for local agriculture. Eight animals were slaughtered within the slaughterhouse during the first quarter of 2024. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/agriculture-labattoir-en-attente-de-lagrement-definitif-pour-rouvrir/