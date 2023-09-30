Air Antilles: COM’s takeover offer accepted by the commercial court | FAXINFO

The Pointe-à-Pitre commercial court validated this Friday the partial takeover of the Cairo airline group by the CIPIM (holding of the Edéis group) allied with the Collectivity of Saint-Martin. The resumption, which only concerns routes operated by Air Antilles, will be effective from October 1, 2023.

The company CIPIM with the Collectivity of Saint-Martin supported before the court the terms of its partial takeover offer relating to all the tangible and intangible assets of the Antilles perimeter only, with the option of substitution for the benefit of a company created for the needs of the recovery, whose current name is “SEM New Air Antilles”. The partial recovery concerns 120 employees out of 296, with the Antilles scope having 218 jobs. While waiting to obtain the air carrier certificate (between 3 to 6 months), the COM/CIPIM duo offers chartering by the company Regourd Aviation, which has a certificate, approval and license. The social and economic committee, represented by its council during the hearings, declared itself favorable to the takeover offer issued by the company CIPIM with the Collectivity of Saint-Martin on the perimeter of the Antilles, the only offer presenting a structured project, a strategy and promoting the social dialogue necessary to reassure employees. The representative of the public prosecutor also declared himself favorable to the CIPIM/COM partial recovery offer, given the simple answers to the questions posed by sustainability, financing arrangements and maintenance of the jobs taken over. It appeared during the debates that only the CIPIM company with the COM of Saint-Martin was able to justify, on the one hand, a real transitional solution that could be implemented while awaiting the processing of the requests by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and, on the other hand, financing to ensure the sustainability of the company during this period which can last between three and six months. On September 28, on the eve of the decision under review by the Pointe-à-Pitre commercial court, the company CAFOM withdrew its takeover offer. Consequently, the Pointe-à-Pitre commercial court orders this Friday, September 29, 2023 the partial transfer of the assets of the company Compagnie Aérien Inter Régionale Express (CAIRE) relating to the Antilles perimeter for the benefit of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin (shareholder at 60%) and the company CIPIM (40%), with the option of substitution for the benefit of a local mixed economy company (SEM) New Air Antilles currently being formed for the transfer price of €400.000 (50.000 assets intangible assets, 250.000 tangible assets, 100.000 stocks). The court takes note of the resumption by the transferee of 4 aircraft (Twin Otter DHC6/400, ATR 42-600 and two ATR 72-600) and 100% of the shares of the company R Plane 9. The Guyanese part of the activities of the CAIRE group is unfortunately sacrificed, the Air Guyane company is liquidated, leading to the dismissal of 78 employees. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/air-antilles-loffre-de-reprise-de-la-com-acceptee-par-le-tribunal-de-commerce/