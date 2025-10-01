Air Antilles: new reprieve until 2026 | FAXINFO

Air Antilles got a extension of its provisional license until January 31, 2026. A decision of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) which puts an end to monthly renewals and offers a respite to the regional company with 114 employees.

The survival of Air Antilles, however, depends on a financial contribution estimated at 10 million euros. Majority shareholder, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, already committed to the tune of 16 million, is seeking to attract private capital without losing control of the company. Seven files are currently on the table. The German investment group Panaf, based in Frankfurt, positions itself as serious candidate, and would guarantee sufficient financial support to ensure the restructuring and recovery of Air Antilles. It remains to find a compromise on the distribution of sharesBeyond the financial stakes, it is also a question of local sovereignty that is at stake. The Collectivité wants to retain the reins of a company deemed strategic for regional service, while the State is closely monitoring a case whose social and political impact could be heavy. On a trip to Paris, the president of the Collectivité Louis Mussington hopes to obtain firm guarantees of government support.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/air-antilles-nouveau-sursis-jusquen-2026/