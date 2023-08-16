Air Caraïbes: call for strike by employees extended until August 20 | FAXINFO

The social conflict continues at Air Caraïbes. The call for a strike by airline employees has been extended until Sunday 20 August. In question, large disparities in treatment between populations within the company, according to the National Union of Commercial Flight Personnel Force Ouvrière (SNPNC-FO).

The majority union SNPNC-FO says in a press release that it has "not yet received any satisfactory response to (its) demands concerning working conditions and remuneration". It therefore extends until August 20 the call to stop the work initiated on Friday August 11. The management of the company confirmed the continuation of the strike, without specifying whether flights would be affected. The SNPNC-FO had not accepted the management's proposals at the end of the mandatory annual negotiations (NAO), unlike the other union, the CGT Martinique. "It is true that the dialogue has since remained open, but we regret that it is sterile and that no concrete proposal to our priority demands has been brought to us", indicates the SNPNC-FO. The latter, which is one of the two representative organizations of cabin crew (PNC), describes “big disparities in treatment between populations within the company”. She also denounces the refusal of management to consult all employees by referendum to decide. Air Caraïbes operates a fleet of six long-haul A350s and three A330s and serves from Paris, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, The Bahamas (San Salvador) and Mexico. The Caribbean regional lines served by three ATR-72s from the company are not affected by the strike movement, only transatlantic flights are. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/air-caraibes-lappel-a-la-greve-des-salaries-prolonge-jusquau-20-aout/