AIR: Juliana Airport check-in hall now open to passengers of all airlines | FAXINFO

Since the beginning of the week, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) has completed the transition to the check-in hall for passengers of all airlines.

Since January 24, 2024, only passengers traveling on Winair and Delta Airlines could go to the new check-in hall. As of Monday, February 12, all airlines are authorized to use the new facilities, marking the end of phase 1 of the airport reconstruction project. The second phase of the project will see the completion of the arrival hall which will be ready to welcome passengers by summer 2024.

“The check-in hall has been fully operational since this morning (editor's note, Monday February 12) with a total of 22 new check-in counters and 28 new self-service check-in kiosks” specifies the CEO of Juliana Airport , Brian Mingo. “The entire area is designed to facilitate passenger check-in, including the ability to check in oversized baggage. Hybrid baggage check-in kiosks are also equipped with counters and can be used by airline staff, if necessary. The airport thus has greater flexibility to ensure its growth in the near future,” rejoices Brian Mingo. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aerien-le-hall-denregistrement-de-laeroport-de-juliana-ouvert-desormais-aux-passagers-de-toutes-les-compagnies-aeriennes/