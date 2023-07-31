AIR: Towards a resolution of the conflict at Air Antilles? | FAXINFO

After the request for cessation of payment filed by the CEO of the Cairo group bringing together the airlines Air Antilles and Air Guyane, on the 12th day of the pilots' strike, management and unions began mediation which was to continue on Friday 28 July.

While the Pointe-à-Pitre commercial court must rule on August 2 on Eric Kory's request, which could lead to the liquidation of the two companies, a first mediation took place on Wednesday July 26 between the management of Cairo and the unions including the SNPL at the origin of the movement. "Under the aegis of state services", underlines Guadeloupe 1st which evokes an "opening of dialogue" whose resumption was to continue on Friday, July 28th.

Hardy Brieuc, SNPL Delegate of Air Antilles, declared to him after the first attempt at mediation: "The situation, you know it today since the declaration of suspension of payment which was made by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, launches a procedure of judicial liquidation, and inevitably the question will arise on the cash needs for a continuity of activity within the framework of this judicial liquidation". Before emphasizing, with reference to the approximately 2500 Guadeloupeans awaiting a possible flight, that “this debate is a subsequent debate, the current debate is that of being able to resume an activity in order to be able of course to ensure the repatriation of travelers, but also the resumption of work, potentially and under the agreement of the parties”.

The union representative mentioned “an important step forward in the rupture of the dialogue that has taken place until now, deafness sometimes, which has been mentioned here and there. This is an important step forward”, hoping for the “potential signature” for a transactional protocol to end the crisis. _AF

