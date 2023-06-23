AIR TRAFFIC // Guadeloupe Pôle Caraïbes Airport: all flights canceled on Saturday and Sunday morning until 13 p.m. due to lack of air traffic controllers | FAXINFO

For several months now, the lack of staff among air traffic controllers has affected the operation of Guadeloupe Pôle Caraïbes airport, to the detriment of travelers on the regional network.

In a press release published on Tuesday, the prefect of Guadeloupe, Xavier Lefort, reported "difficulties encountered in the armament of air traffic controller positions within the control tower of Guadeloupe Pôle Caraïbes airport".

The prefect said he met on Tuesday with the civil aviation and Antilles-Guyana air navigation services to "assess the deficit in qualified personnel, identify its origins and examine the various avenues to guarantee the maintenance service”.

He specifies that “regular monitoring is organized to anticipate tensions over the July-August period”.

In the meantime, the Guadeloupe Air Traffic Control services will still be closed on the morning of Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June 2023 from 07:00 to 13:00.

All regional flights from or to Miami, Fort de France, Cayenne, Saint Barthélémy, Saint Martin and Santo Domingo departing from and arriving at Guadeloupe Pôle Caraïbes scheduled before 13:00 p.m. are canceled or postponed.

Passengers whose flight was scheduled for this slot are invited to contact their airline.

The first flights arriving or departing are scheduled from 13:00 p.m. and check-ins will open at 11:00 a.m.

Other cancellations for the same reasons had already taken place in February, March and April. Did you say disturbing? _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/trafic-aerien-aeroport-guadeloupe-pole-caraibes-tous-les-vols-annules-samedi-et-dimanche-matin-jusqua-13-heures-faute-de-controleurs-aeriens/