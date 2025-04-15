AIR TRANSPORT: A strategic partnership to strengthen regional tourism | FAXINFO

The airline company Winair and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority have sealed a strategic partnership aiming to promote Antigua and Barbuda as a must-see destination in the Caribbean. By combining their expertise, the two entities intend to strengthen the visibility of the archipelago while highlighting the regional connectivity provided by Winair.

With 17 weekly direct flights from Antigua to Sint Maarten, Tortola, Saint Kitts and Dominica, Winair plays a key role in the inter-Caribbean mobility. Thanks to its base in Sint Maarten, the company also provides seamless connections to many other destinations in America and Europe.

"This partnership marks a new milestone in our commitment to connecting Caribbean communities and facilitating regional tourism," said Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair. On the Antigua and Barbuda side, Tourism Director Charmaine Browne-Spencer welcomes this alliance, which will enable the design of joint marketing campaigns to attract a wider Caribbean audience, promoting both Winair's air network and the tourist appeal of Antigua and Barbuda. Both parties hope to increase their visibility and support their joint development.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-aerien-un-partenariat-strategique-pour-renforcer-le-tourisme-regional/