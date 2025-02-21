AIR TRANSPORT: Air Antilles inaugurates its 7:30 flight between Saint-Martin and Pointe-à-Pitre | FAXINFO

Yesterday morning, Air Antilles reached a new milestone with the official launch of its 7:30 a.m. flight between Grand-Case and Pointe-à-Pitre. This morning connection, operated from Monday to Friday, meets the needs of business travelers as well as individuals wishing to spend the day in Guadeloupe.

In just 1 hour 10 minutes of flight aboard a 19-seater Twin Otter, it is now possible to leave early and return the same day, with a return at 12:45 p.m., 13:15 p.m. or 16:15 p.m.

“Taking over an airline is a challenge, but we did it for the people of Saint-Martin,” emphasizes Nicolas d'Hyèvres, sales director of Air Antilles. After several postponements, this 4th daily rotation is becoming a reality, strengthening the air transport offer between Saint-Martin and Guadeloupe at more affordable prices: “We have already lowered our prices by 30 to 40%, and we are counting on the people of Saint-Martin to keep their company alive.”

With 95% punctuality and “more advantageous rates than Air Caraïbes”, Air Antilles aims to become the local reference again. This 7h30 flight, at a price of €159,09, is an ideal shuttle for a working day, a family getaway or a visit to friends based in Guadeloupe. _VX

Info: https://www.airantilles.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-aerien-air-antilles-inaugure-son-vol-de-7h30-entre-saint-martin-et-pointe-a-pitre/