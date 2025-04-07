AIR TRANSPORT / Air Antilles under surveillance: its license limited until June 2025 | FAXINFO

Since Monday, April 7, the regional airline Air Antilles no longer has unlimited authorization to fly. By order of the Ministry of Regional Planning, its operating license is now temporary, valid until June 30, 2025. This decision was made in conjunction with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) and the latest discussions between the airline and the authorities.

Concretely, this license allows Air Antilles to continue its operations, but within a stricter framework. It can be extended up to 12 months, or suspended if certain regulatory conditions are not met. The airline, which has been in full recovery since its resumption of operations in 2024, therefore remains under surveillance.

Air Antilles states that this decision has no immediate impact on its flights. It even announces encouraging signs: increased passenger traffic (6500 in January 2025, 10600 in March, 35000 passengers in 2024) and a punctuality rate of 90% since the beginning of the year. It is also counting on the arrival of a new shareholder, currently under discussion, to stabilize its financial situation.

