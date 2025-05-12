AIR TRANSPORT: Air Caraïbes reopens a direct Orly / Juliana route in December | FAXINFO

Air Caraïbes announced this Monday the opening of its direct connection between Paris-Orly and Princess Juliana International Airport, from December 12, 2025. With three weekly rotations scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the Caribbean company intends to meet a strong demand for direct and reliable flights, whether for tourism, business or family purposes.

Le inaugural flight, scheduled for December 12, is not insignificant for the company, which is returning to a symbolic date of its previous major transatlantic launches. This date will mark the end of Air France's monopoly.

Operated by Airbus A330-200, configured in three-class with 12 seats in Madras (business), 24 in Caribbean (premium economy) and 267 in Soleil (economy), the flights will offer departures from Paris-Orly at 11:45 a.m. for arrival at Juliana Airport in Sint Maarten at 15:45 p.m. On the return journey, passengers will board at 18:30 p.m. for arrival at Orly at 7:40 a.m. the following day. An introductory offer is displayed starting at €699 including tax in Soleil class, €999 including tax in Caribbean class and €1999 including tax in Madras class. Reservations opened this Monday, May 12.

In addition to this new route, Air Caraïbes is leveraging its regional network and partnerships with Winair, Saint-Barth Executive, and Saint-Barth Commuter, strengthening Saint Martin's position as a strategic gateway to the heart of the Caribbean. To celebrate this launch, the airline is opting for something different by offering a competition with a nod to the destination around the first names Martin and Martine, with 12 duo tickets to be won. _Vx

Competition information: https://www.aircaraibes.com/destinations/saint-martin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-aerien-air-caraibes-rouvre-une-ligne-directe-orly-juliana-des-decembre/