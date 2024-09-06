AIR TRANSPORT: Air France increases to 4 weekly flights between SXM and Paris for the 2024-2025 winter season | FAXINFO

As of December 20, 2024, the airline Air France will strengthen its service to Saint-Martin Juliana (SXM) from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

As Christmas approaches, fourteen flights will be operated each week by Airbus A330-200 with a capacity of 224 seats: 36 seats in the Business cabin, 21 seats in Premium and 167 seats in Economy. In addition to connections across the entire Air France network, others will also be possible between Saint-Martin (SXM) and Saint-Barthélemy (SBH) in partnership with the Winair company.

• Flight AF499 (every day): Departure from Saint-Martin at 17:10 p.m., arrival at Paris Charles de Gaulle the next day at 06:40 a.m.

• Flight AF479 (every day except Saturday): Departure from Saint-Martin at 18:00 p.m., arrival at Charles de Gaulle the next day at 07:25 a.m.

• Flight AF479 (every Saturday): Departure from Saint-Martin at 19:45 p.m., arrival at Charles de Gaulle the next day at 09:10 a.m.

KLM will also serve Saint-Martin Juliana from/to Amsterdam-Schiphol with five flights per week operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays by Airbus A330-200 and Airbus A330-300. These flights are already available for booking, flight schedules and fares can be viewed online at www.airfrance.gp and www.klm.sx or directly at your travel agency. Opened last July as part of the strengthening of Air France and KLM's presence in Saint-Martin, the new agency at Princess Juliana Airport is also at your disposal to benefit from a personalized service and dedicated assistance during your travels. Agency opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 17 p.m., including public holidays.

Info: +1 721 546 7747

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-aerien-air-france-monte-a-4-vols-hebdomadaires-entre-sxm-et-paris-pour-la-saison-hiver-2024-2025/