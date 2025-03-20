AIR TRANSPORT: Air France unveils its new La Première experience, the finest definition of travel | FAXINFO

After inaugurating a new exceptional route at Paris-Charles de Gaulle in 2024:

Air France is today reinventing the travel experience on board its most exclusive cabin.

4 suites of nearly 3,5 square meters each will gradually equip a selection of Boeing 777-300ERs, to be discovered in flight from spring 2025

With 5 portholes – an Air France exclusive, a seat and a chaise longue that transform into a real 2-meter bed, the new La Première cabin promises a unique moment, enhanced by personalized service and a 3-star gastronomic experience.

A reflection of French elegance and art of living, The First has always embodied the excellence that is Air France. At the airport and on board, La Première guests enjoy unique and personalized moments, high-flying moments accompanied by La Première staff, guaranteeing a signature service that is as discreet as it is attentive.

A new, fully modular suite stretching over 5 portholes, an Air exclusive

France

The result of three years of development, the new La Première suite presents a unique and entirely modular concept, composed of an armchair and a chaise longue that transform into a real bed.

The chair adapts to every moment of the flight: takeoff, landing, meal or relaxing position. Equipped with a leather headrest embossed with thewinged seahorse, the historic symbol of Air France, and soft ergonomic foam, it adjusts to each person's body shape for perfect comfort. An adjoining console and table are also available for working or eating.

Facing the seat, a chaise longue now allows you to rest in the desired position. An ideal way to stretch your legs while remaining seated to read or watch a movie. And for nights in absolute comfort, this chaise longue simply unfolds to become a real bed 2 meters long and 75 centimeters wide. The new suite thus evolves at the pace and according to each person's desires. It has a private space of nearly 3,5 square meters, 25% more space than the current cabin. A cozy blanket and large cushions make this cabin an intimate cocoon.

Each suite is draped in a thick mesh curtain that provides complete insulation from floor to ceiling, creating a cozy atmosphere. The side suites feature five portholes, an Air France exclusive.

The adjoining suites located in the center of the cabin allow for two people to travel while preserving each other's privacy. A full-height electric sliding partition is also included, which can be deployed in a single movement.

The quintessence of elegance

Exclusively reserved for La Première customers, this cabin located at the front of the aircraft offers a private experience. In designing it, Air France paid attention to every detail. Full-grain leather, soft wool, the finest materials were carefully selected for these new suites, made in France by STELIA AerospaceIts unique design was conceived by the company in association with the expertise of the creative studio Design Investment and the SGK Brandimage agency.

The cabin is revealed in a color harmony where a shades of gray dominate, adorning the leather finishes of the seats and their fabrics created exclusively for La Première. To bring character and distinction, touches of red punctuate the space like a haute couture signature. The whole is enhanced by satin champagne metallic details, highlighting each finish. The dark carpet gives lightness and fluidity to the whole, creating a suspended effect.

In order to provide a completely unobstructed ceiling height for an unprecedented feeling of space, the luggage compartments have been replaced by floor-mounted storage. A large sliding drawer can hold up to two cabin suitcases. Under the chaise longue, a second drawer is provided for storing shoes. Near the seat, a niche with a backlit mirror can hold everyone's personal belongings. A separate changing room is also available.

La light, omnipresent, plays an essential role in this exceptional configuration. The five portholes bathe the space in natural light, creating a soothing atmosphere. They have translucent or blackout electric blinds. The lighting system, composed of two lamps decorated with the Air France winged seahorse, is available as a wall light and a floor lamp, while ambient lighting subtly accompanies each phase of the flight.

On board, technology and comfort come together for a truly connected travel experience. Each guest has two 4-inch 32K screens, allowing you to enjoy more than 1.500 hours of entertainment in optimal conditions from your armchair, chaise longue or bed. Everyone benefits from a noise-cancelling headphones and the ability to pair your own headset or headphones to the screens in Bluetooth. 110V/220V, USB A and USB C electrical outlets, as well as induction charging locations and a support for smartphone or tablet are also accessible to take full advantage of your personal devices. A free Wi-Fi connexion is available during the trip. Soon, the company will offer a new very high-speed connectivity service across its entire fleet, for a "home-like" experience, replacing the service currently available (progressive deployment of this new Wi-Fi offer across the entire Air France fleet starting in the 2025 summer season. Completely free service for Flying Blue and La Première customers).

The suite is controlled intuitively from a wireless touchscreen tablet. With a simple touch of a finger, it is possible to adjust the inclination of your armchair, chaise longue or bed, as well as the different lighting and blinds of the portholes. It is also easy to navigate through all the features of the two available screens. Four suites will gradually equip a selection of Boeing 777-300ERNamed Épernay, the first aircraft equipped with the new La Première cabin will fly to New York-JFK in the spring. Los Angeles, Singapore and Tokyo-Haneda will gradually benefit from this new product during the 2025 summer season.

La Première is currently available from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Abidjan, Dubai, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-JFK, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Tokyo-Haneda and Washington DC.

The First, the most beautiful definition of travel

Air France's Première represents the convergence of an exceptional heritage, preserved and perpetuated since 1933, and a relentless pursuit of the best. Each stage of the journey offers exceptional service to deliver a tailor-made experience. From a vast airport lounge to a private suite on board, three-star cuisine, a carefully selected wine and champagne list, and peaceful nights at 35.000 feet, every moment is enhanced to make the journey an unforgettable experience.

By reinventing this product, which is an integral part of its DNA, Air France is taking a new step in its move upmarket.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-aerien-air-france-devoile-sa-nouvelle-experience-la-premiere-la-plus-belle-definition-du-voyage/