AIR TRANSPORT: End of the line for Air Antilles, the court confirms its liquidation | FAXINFO

Air Antilles will cease operations. The mixed commercial court of Pointe-à-Pitre pronounced this decision on Monday, April 27, 2026. judicial liquidation of the regional airline, putting an end to several months of uncertainty and rescue attempts proved futile..



Grounded since December 2025 after the suspension of its air transport certificate by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC), the company failed to overcome its financial difficulties, hence its placement under judicial reorganization February 2026.

The court also rejected all takeover bidsThe project “Air Kalinago”carried out by Pierre Sainte-Luce via Pewen, despite being supported by the court-appointed administrator, was deemed insufficient, particularly due to the small number of jobs saved and persistent financial vulnerabilities. The other proposals were no more convincing. In its decision, the court also emphasizes the lack of staff supportSome employees expressed fatigue and skepticism regarding attempts to revive the situation. This factor weighed heavily in the overall assessment of the case.

Taken over in 2023 by the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and the Edeis groupAir Antilles will not have It has never regained lasting stability despite more than 20 million euros being injected.largely public. A small fraction could be recovered as part of the liquidation, but generally marginally. It will now be up to the Collectivity of Saint-Martin to analyze the responsibilities for managing the case and to incorporate this loss into its public accounts. The 116 employees of Air Antilles find themselves without jobs, while the court-appointed administrator is tasked with organizing the end of operations and processing claims.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-aerien-fin-de-vol-pour-air-antilles-le-tribunal-acte-la-liquidation/