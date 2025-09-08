AIR TRANSPORT: Operations have resumed at Princess Juliana Airport | FAXINFO

Following the reopening of the runway, Princess Juliana Airport (PJIA) has officially resumed operations this Monday in the middle of the afternoon.

The management expressed its “deep gratitude” to the emergency teams, airport staff, civil aviation authorities and all partners for “their rapid and professional efforts” which made it possible to free the aircraft and restore traffic.

Passengers are encouraged to contact their airline directly for the latest flight information and possible schedule changes.

See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/le-train-datterrissage-se-casse-en-touchant-la-piste-evacuation-dun-boeing-737-westjet-a-sint-maarten/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-aerien-les-operations-ont-repris-a-laeroport-princess-juliana/