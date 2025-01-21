AIR TRANSPORT: Winair increases flights to Montserrat for St. Patrick’s Day Festival | FAXINFO

Winair is increasing its flights to Montserrat to meet the high demand expected during the St. Patrick's Day Festival, scheduled for March 8-17, 2025.

Starting February 11, flights between Sint Maarten, Antigua and Montserrat will operate every Tuesday and Friday. Then, starting March 4, the frequency will increase with several daily flights until March 26, effectively meeting the needs of visitors and residents during this festive period.

Montserrat’s Prime Minister, Reuben T. Meade, welcomed the initiative: “We anticipate an increase in visitors for the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Together with Winair, we have taken steps to ensure easy access to our island.” Winair CEO Hans van de Velde highlighted the airline’s commitment: “We are proud to support Montserrat’s rich cultural heritage and strengthen our service to the Caribbean communities.”

Flights will be operated with Winair’s renowned Twin Otter from Princess Juliana Airport in Sint Maarten and VC Bird International Airport in Antigua. Tickets can be booked on winair.sx or through travel agents. Discussions are underway to establish a structured flight schedule to Montserrat beyond March 2025, to enhance year-round connectivity between the islands. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-aerien-winair-renforce-ses-vols-vers-montserrat-pour-le-festival-de-la-saint-patrick/