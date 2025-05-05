AIR TRANSPORT: Winair strengthens its air connection between Sint Maarten and Montserrat | FAXINFO

Winair has announced the continuation of its air service between Sint Maarten and Montserrat, following the success of the initial flight phase in February and March. A structured service is now being established, the result of constructive discussions with the Montserrat authorities.

This service addresses a critical connectivity need for Montserrat's residents, businesses, and visitors. "We are very pleased to formalize this route," said Hans van de Velde, Managing Director of Winair. "The strong demand seen from the first flights demonstrates how essential reliable transportation is. We look forward to continuing to support Montserrat's accessibility and growth."

Prime Minister Reuben T. Meade welcomed the return of Twin Otter flights for an initial one-year period, seeing it as an important lever for development. "This is an integral part of our strategy to strengthen air travel reliability and capacity, increase tourism, and stimulate economic growth," he explained. He also emphasized the value of reopening the gateway via Sint Maarten to promote access to international markets, in line with the interline agreements concluded with Winair's partner airlines in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean.

Since May, two weekly flights have been planned between Sint Maarten and Montserrat, then three from July 1.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-aerien-winair-renforce-sa-liaison-aerienne-entre-sint-maarten-et-montserrat/