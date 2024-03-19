AIRLINE / Petition against the Air France monopoly: target 5000 signatures! | FAXINFO

Launched on January 24, the petition now exceeds 4000 signatories to denounce the exorbitant prices of SXM-Paris plane tickets and the monopoly situation held by Air France since September 2022.

The initiative is led by two residents of Saint-Barthélemy who founded a collective called “The pigeons of the Northern Islands” after meeting the deputy for Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, Frantz Gumbs at the beginning of January. The online petition entitled 'Airplane too expensive! Stop the Air France monopoly in Juliana, sign to fly cheaper!' continues to gain supporters from the private sector while benefiting from the attention of elected officials: “With our 4052 signatures to date, as representatives of the collective 'les pigeons des Îles du Nord', we met this Thursday 14 March elected officials from the Saint-Barthélemy Community who listened attentively and kindly to our requests” explain the two instigators of the petition. Following this meeting, the collective is asking for concrete actions: the official commitment and support of the Collectivity of Saint-Barthélemy and its president to the deputy Frantz Gumbs, the rapprochement of the Collectivities of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin as well as of the government of Sint Maarten in order to express the grievances and dissatisfaction of users to obtain real progress for all residents of the Northern Islands, as well as the organization of a round table open to the local press with the presidents of the Communities concerned, the representatives of Air France, the prefect Vincent Berton, the deputy Frantz Gumbs, the Prime Minister of the government of Sint Maarten and the representatives of the collective. Finally, and above all, the collective 'les pigeons des Îles du Nord' is calling for the establishment of a resident rate as quickly as possible, citing as an example the residents of Corsica who have benefited from it since 25/03/2020. The petition, still online, is accessible via the links below, the two members of the collective encourage the population to share it en masse in order to reach 5000 signatures, giving more weight to MP Frantz Gumbs to defend the interests of residents of the Northern Islands. To directly contact the collective which remains attentive to any constructive proposal: pigeonsdesilesdunord@gmail.com _VX

To sign the petition:

https://www.change.org/p/avion-trop-cher-stop-au-monopole-air-france-%C3%A0-juliana-signez-pour-voler-moins-cher

Shortened link to the petition:

https://t.ly/dv355

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aerien-petition-contre-le-monopole-dair-france-objectif-5000-signatures/