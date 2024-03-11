Amandine Bordin, a new era for the Nature Reserve | FAXINFO

On December 1, 2023, Amandine Bordin joined the team as director of the management association of the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve, where she also assumes the role of curator.

With 11 years of experience in Guyana as head of the marine center of GEPOG, an association dedicated to the study and preservation of Guyanese biodiversity, she was previously the curator of the national nature reserve of the island of Grand-Connétable, second largest overseas reserve, accessible after two hours at sea and sanctuary for more than 40.000 seabirds during the breeding season. Holder of a master's degree in coastal and marine ecosystem management from the University of La Rochelle, Amandine benefits from a rich ecological culture, the result of training punctuated by international experiences: an Erasmus semester at Swansea University in Wales, another dedicated to the study of marine mammals in Gaspésie, and a six-month immersion in New Caledonia devoted to the protection of dugongs (a species of marine mammals close to manatees), highlighting its interest in large fauna Marine. At the dawn of her 39th birthday, she is enthusiastic about the idea of ​​exploring a new horizon, collaborating with a new team and confronting new challenges. She is also eager to tackle themes specific to our island's ecosystems, such as the preservation of coral reefs and the management of invasive exotic species. With a clear vision of the challenges to be met, the new director of the RNN is preparing to continue the implementation of the current management plan, while optimizing the administrative management of the reserve, by providing it with new tools. It aspires to consolidate trust with technical, institutional and financial partners, to revitalize cooperation, to promote the know-how of the reserve in the field of environmental expertise, and to increase stakeholders' awareness of ecological issues. Last but not least: Amandine Bordin attaches particular importance to the establishment of a system promoting the integration of young people, in order to draw on the human resources of the territory. Welcome to her! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/amandine-bordin-une-nouvelle-ere-pour-la-reserve-naturelle/