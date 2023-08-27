An Air Antilles plane hits a helicopter on landing | FAXINFO

Big scare on Thursday August 24 on the runway of Rémy-de-Haenen airport in Saint-Barth, an Air Antilles twin-otter plane hit a helicopter during its landing.

On Thursday August 24, 2023 at 11:42 a.m., the Air Antilles aircraft from Pointe-à-Pitre began its descent to land on the runway at Rémy-de-Haenen airport with six passengers and two pilots. According to our colleagues from the Journal de Saint-Barth, the aircraft did not fly over the Tourmente roundabout to land but arrived at the other end of the runway, on the side of the bay of Saint-Jean, due to a rather calm North-North-East wind. The pilot would then have lost control of the aircraft, due in particular to a problem with the landing gear (wheel lock). When the plane left the center line of the runway, it violently collided with a West Indies helicopter, parked and empty of anyone. The left wing of the Air Antilles Twin DHC6 registered F-OMYS was torn off during the collision. The video images of the accident are impressive but fortunately, no serious victim is to be deplored. Only one passenger on the plane suffered minor trauma. Rescue teams mobilized shortly after the collision between the two aircraft to take care of the eight people concerned. A psychological support unit has been activated for the latter. An investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident was opened and entrusted to the Air Transport Gendarmerie Brigade of Raizet aux Abymes, which was to go to the scene last Friday. The first vice-president of the Collectivity of Saint-Barthélemy, Marie-Hélène Bernier, and the fourth vice-president, Maxime Desouches, joined the airport as soon as the accident was announced. _VX

Two toll-free numbers are available to families: +33 1 55 98 58 93 (for families and relatives with passengers on board the aircraft) and: +33 1 55 98 58 93 (psychological assistance for collaborators)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/un-avion-dair-antilles-percute-un-helicoptere-a-latterrissage/