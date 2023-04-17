An individual suspected of having committed several armed robberies arrested by the police | FAXINFO

A man was arrested on Wednesday April 12 in the Cole Bay area by the Dutch police. He is suspected of having committed several armed robberies in jewelry stores on the island.

SUR detectives and several patrols have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies at jewelry stores in recent weeks. An arrest warrant had already been issued against this dangerous individual.

The suspect was taken to the police station and is currently in custody pending further investigation.

The vehicle the individual was driving at the time of his arrest was also confiscated. _AF

