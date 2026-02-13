ANALYSIS / Friday the 13th: but why is this day so fascinating? | FAXINFO

Feared by some and eagerly awaited by others, the Friday 13 continues to fuel beliefs and traditions. In Western culture, this date associates two symbols long perceived as negative : Friday, once considered an unlucky day, and the number thirteen, often seen as bringing imbalance.



The origin of this reputation can be traced in part back to Christian tradition. During the Last SupperAt the Last Supper, thirteen guests were gathered around Jesus, including Judas, a symbol of betrayal, while the crucifixion is said to have taken place on a Friday. But the fear of the number thirteen already existed in certain Nordic mythologieswhere a thirteenth guest allegedly caused a tragedy.

Over time, these stories have become intertwined with cultural and numerological considerations. The number twelveAssociated with harmony and perfection, thirteen made the number suspect because it disrupted this balance. Yet, Superstitions vary across cultures : in Spain, it is Tuesday the 13th that is worrying, in Italy the number 17, in China/Japan/South Korea the number 4, the pronunciation of which in the language of these countries evokes death.

Even today, these beliefs influence certain habits where the number 13 is sometimes avoided. No row 13 for some airlines. and approximately 80% of buildings taller than 12 stories in the United States do not have a designated 13th floorFor others, it’s an opportunity to increase their chances of winning the lottery. Proof that, despite modernity, superstitions continue to hold sway. In 2026, triple thrill guaranteed : Friday, February 13, Friday, March 13 and Friday, November 13.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/decryptage-vendredi-13-mais-pourquoi-ce-jour-fascine-t-il-autant/