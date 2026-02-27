ANALYSIS / Grandmothers’ Day: a tradition born from marketing | FAXINFO

Every year, the first Sunday in March puts grandmothers in the spotlight. On March 1st, flowery cards, bouquets, and sweet treats celebrate “mamie,” “mamoune,” “bonne-maman,” “yaya,” or “grann.” But behind the heartwarming image of a family tradition lies a much more strategic origin.

Grandmothers’ Day doesn’t originate from a religious calendar or a centuries-old tradition. It began in 1987, at the initiative of the “Café Grand’Mère” brand. The goal was to associate their product with a beloved figure and establish an annual event to encourage consumption. Initially set for March 27th, the last Sunday of the month, the celebration was quickly moved to the first Sunday of March, a date that has since become the norm.

Since then, the commercial aspect has never completely disappeared. Promotional offers and advertising campaigns regularly accompany the event. However, the festival has transcended its initial purpose. A dedicated official association helps to embed the celebration within the French cultural landscape and give it a more symbolic dimension.

Abroad, the approach often differs. Several countries prefer to honor grandparents regardless of gender: the second Sunday of October in Germany, July 26 in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America, October 28 in Russia, the first Sunday of September in Canada, and October 2 in Italy. Poland, a pioneer in this regard, has celebrated grandmothers every January 21 since 1964, before establishing a day for grandfathers on January 22. In France, grandfathers wait until the first Sunday of October to enjoy their chocolates. Happy Grandparents’ Day to all the grandmothers!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/decryptage-fete-des-grands-meres-une-tradition-nee-du-marketing/