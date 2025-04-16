Andros Island Drive, Lower Princess Quarter Temporary Road Closure Announcement | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of VROMI hereby announces a temporary road closure on Andros Island Drive Lower Princess Quarter. The road resurfacing of this road will begin with the first phase of work execution starting tomorrow April 17th, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. lasting a duration of four (4) weeks.

Parking will also be accessible for immediate residents at Sunny Foods Supermarket parking lot. After working hours until 7 a.m. when work begins again the road will be made accessible.

During and after concrete pouring some additional inconvenience may occur, which could potentially mean that immediate residents cannot be reached, only for emergencies.

Road Closure Details

Date and Time: From Thursday April 17th from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the duration of four (4) weeks.

Location: Andros Island Drive

Stay updated on The Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project by visiting our official government website and Facebook page.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Andros-Island-Drive,-Lower-Princess-Quarter-Temporary-Road-Closure-Announcement.aspx