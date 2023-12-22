ANGUILLA: Shooting during funeral leaves 2 dead and several injured | FAXINFO

Two people were shot dead and several others injured while attending a funeral ceremony at Sandy Ground Cemetery in Anguilla on Wednesday, December 20.

Police say the victims of the horrific incident included an 18-year-old man and a 74-year-old man, whose lives were tragically cut short. In response to this double shooting which took place around 12:50 p.m. yesterday, Anguilla law enforcement has launched an active investigation to bring those responsible to justice: “We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community and We need your help in this matter.” The Royal Anguilla Police are therefore appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information useful to the investigation. Law enforcement also calls on all island residents to remain vigilant and look out for each other during these troubled times. If you have any information, do not hesitate to contact by telephone at 264 497 5333/2333. Additionally, you can submit information anonymously via the website: www.gov.ai/911_VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/anguilla-une-fusillade-lors-de-funerailles-fait-2-morts-et-plusieurs-blesses/