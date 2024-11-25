Anguilla triumphs in children’s rights debate | FAXINFO

The sports hall of the Jean Louis Vanterpool stadium resounded with eloquence this Wednesday, November 20 during the 5nd edition of the children's rights debate.

Five teams of 4 middle school students from Saint-Martin, Sint Maarten, Saint-Barthélemy, Anguilla and Saint-Kitts debated passionately on 4 key articles of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, adopted in 1989 by the UN. Before the start of the debates and verbal jousts, the island anthems were sung, marking a moment of pride for all. The officials present, such as Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd Vice-President of the Collectivité, and Lyndon CJ Lewis, Minister of Justice and Education of Sint Maarten, recalled the importance of guaranteeing the fundamental rights of children. They highlighted issues such as the emotional precariousness of children without families or separated from their parents, support for children with disabilities and the rehabilitation of young people in conflict with the law. Harry Christophe, Vice-Rector, spoke about the 20% of children in the world who do not have access to their rights, insisting on the responsibility of adults to listen to young people and respect their word. Marcellia Henry, Secretary-General of UNESCO in Sint Maarten, reinforced this message by calling for shared responsibility to leave no child behind. The debate, marked by a great collective energy, was won by the Anguilla team, embodying a committed youth and bearers of hope for the future. Saint Kitts won 2nd place and Sint Maarten 3rd. But all without exception can be proud of their performance. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/anguilla-triomphe-au-debat-des-droits-de-lenfant/