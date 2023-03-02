ANIMAL CAUSE: A new free sterilization campaign for dogs and cats organized from March 27 to 31 | FAXINFO

Did you know that a couple of dogs can breed and give birth to 67 dogs in the space of 000 years?

In order to reduce the starvation, suffering and misery of stray animals, "4 Leaf Rover", a non-profit group based in the United States and whose goal is to provide free medical care to stray dogs and cats in the Caribbean, will run a free neutering campaign from March 27-31, with the goal of neutering 300 dogs and cats for free.

A temporary clinic, located next to the Sint Maarten veterinary clinic in Cay Hill, will be built for this mission led by Dr. Edward Lee.

The four local veterinarians from the Dutch side, Dr. Virginie de Ceuster from Animal Care Center, Dr. Glen Romney from Animal Hospital of St. Maarten, Dr. Garry Swanston from St. Maarten Veterinary Clinic and Dr. Ruth Wright from The Island Vet , will provide the necessary support and equipment for this mission.

Additionally, several St. Maarten-based animal welfare activists and organizations such as Animal Welfare Foundation, Animal Defenders, and SXM PAWS, as well as local businesses such as AUC School of Medicine, Belair Hotel Beach (which will provide free accommodation for the 11 4 Leaf Rover volunteers), Domino's Pizza St. Maarten, and the St. Maarten Yacht Club bar and restaurant (which will provide free breakfast for the volunteers) will also participate in this mission.

Volunteers will find, collect and bring stray dogs and cats located on the Dutch and French sides to undergo sterilization surgery.

Free rewards will be offered to owners who bring their pet in for spaying, such as collars, leashes, shampoos and pizza.

Hundreds of dogs and cats were left homeless after Hurricane Irma hit the island in 2017. During the Covid-19 pandemic, many pets were abandoned by owners who could no longer afford to feed them. When dogs and cats are allowed to roam, the exponential rate of reproduction of dogs and cats inevitably leads to misery and starvation as well as lack of acute medical care for the animals.

Animals that are not neutered are more likely to fight, to be infected with contagious diseases, and to encounter health problems.

Sterilization also helps prevent deadly forms of cancer and diseases of the reproductive system. Neutered cats are less likely to be infected with feline leukemia virus (FeLV), which can cause cancer. Also, canine transmissible venereal tumor, a deadly and painful disease, can be prevented in neutered dogs.

In order to book neutering operations for adopted animals, owners will need to email Macy's at SXMFUREVER@gmail.com. They will be asked to drop off their animal at 6:30 a.m. or 12:00 p.m. for a morning or afternoon service. _AF

To learn more about this free sterilization campaign, please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/events/557454553065944/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cause-animale-une-nouvelle-campagne-de-sterilisation-gratuite-pour-chiens-et-chats-organisee-du-27-au-31-mars-prochains/