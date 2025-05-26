ANIMAL CAUSE / Dogs and cats: 3rd free sterilization campaign | FAXINFO

The American Association 4 Leaf Rover returns in force to Sint Maarten with its 3rd Annual Free Sterilization Campaign for Dogs and CatsFrom June 9th to 13th, the operation will take place at the Cay Hill Veterinary Clinic. The goal is also to offer the public the opportunity to have their pets sterilized free of charge, while actively combating animal overpopulation.

This project, launched in 2023, has already enabled the sterilization of more than 500 animals on the island. In 2024, no fewer than 251 operations were carried out in five days, thanks to the commitment of a team of volunteer veterinarians from the United States, supported by numerous local associations on both sides of the island.

Sterilization is now recognized as the only sustainable solution to reduce animal poverty. On both sides of the border, where stray animals are numerous and shelter facilities are nonexistent, these campaigns are vital. If a pair of dogs can produce more than 4000 puppies in four years, a pair of cats will produce more than 20000 kittens over the same period.

Owners can register now through the QR code on the poster or by writing to spaySXM@gmail.com ou info@ilovemyislanddog.org. Animals must be fasted, identified and brought in secure conditions. The association in also calls for donations to fund this large-scale operation. A simple, but essential, gesture to reduce animal suffering throughout the country. _Vx

Information and registration: https://urlr.me/h839K6

See as well : https://www.faxinfo.fr/campagne-de-sterilisation-animale-251-operations-en-5-jours/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cause-animale-chiens-et-chats-3eme-campagne-de-sterilisation-gratuite/