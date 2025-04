This Saturday from 17 p.m. to 19 p.m., the volunteers of the Soualiga Animal Lovers association are waiting for you in front of the Super U in Hope Estate to collect food for dogs and cats.

The I Love My Island Dog association will be there in the morning, also counting on your generosity.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/collecte-de-nourriture-pour-les-animaux/