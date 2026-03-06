Animal food drive | FAXINFO

This Saturday, March 7th, from 17pm to 19pmthe volunteers of the association Soualiga Animal Lovers waiting for you in front of the Super U in Hope Estate for collect food for dogs and cats. The I Love My Island Dog association will be there in the morning, from 10 a.m. to 13 p.m., also counting on your generosityEvery donation, however small, helps support the charities that work tirelessly to feed and care for animals in distress. Thank you in advance!

