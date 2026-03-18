ANIMAL PROTECTION / A ticket to help the island’s dogs: the SXM Animal Collective raffle | FAXINFO

The new SXM Animal Collective, an association committed to animal protection in the region, is organizing a solidarity raffle titled the Saturday 28 March at 16h at the restaurant At the Woven Dishes, at Hope Estate. A gathering marked by conviviality and solidarity.



Recently taken over by its new president Sophie Chanaythe association is pursuing a essential work in support of animals in distress on the islandSterilization of stray dogs, rescues, care and organization of adoptions in Saint-Martin as well as in mainland France are among the actions carried out by volunteers. In a region that still lacks an animal shelterThe involvement of dedicated local associations often represents one of the few options for abandoned or mistreated animals.



Join us this Saturday, March 28th for the grand prize draw!

The raffle aims to to support these missions while raising public awareness of animal welfare. From 16hVisitors will be welcomed At the Woven Dishes Enjoy a friendly atmosphere with snacks and drinks available for purchase from the restaurant. information booth will allow for a better understanding of the actions of the SXM Animals Collective, while a Photo booth will offer participants the opportunity to leave with a photo souvenir, alone, with family or accompanied by their four-legged companions.

Le draw will take place in a festive atmosphere, with a a selection of prizes offered Thanks to the support of numerous local partners. Among them: a hotel night, a horseback ride, beauty treatments, hairdressing services, household appliances, clothing, and various gift vouchers. raffle tickets are offered at the price of 5€ and are already available at the Concordia Veterinary Clinic, at the store cozy at Cul-de-Sac and At the Woven Dishes.

Through this solidarity initiative, the association hopes mobilize the public and to remember that Every gesture can help to offer a second chance to the abandoned dogs of the island. _Vx



Information: +590 690 24 14 98 – Collectifanimauxsxm@gmail.com

Instagram: Collectif.animaux.sxm

Facebook: SXM Animal Collective

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/protection-animale-un-ticket-pour-aider-les-chiens-de-lile-la-tombola-du-collectif-animaux-sxm/