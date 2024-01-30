ANIMAL SOLIDARITY: Did you know that your plane ticket can save the life of an animal? | FAXINFO

The Collectif Animaux SXM association is looking for escorts to help Saint-Martin doggies move towards a better future.

If you are traveling on an Air Caraibes flight from Grand-Case or Juliana, direct or with a stopover, or on an Air France flight from Grand-Case (with Air Antilles to Guadeloupe) or Juliana, direct or with a stopover. All travel proposals will be studied by the association team in order to best schedule the rescues of dogs expected in mainland France, all based on your itinerary. As a reminder, and this is important: You don't have to pay anything, everything is taken care of! All you have to do is pick up the dog at the airport and take it out of the terminal where someone will come and take care of it, whether the adopter or the SXM Animal Collective representative so that it can begin. his new life. Choosing to become an escort to take a puppy or adult dog to its new family places you at the heart of a human chain of solidarity that makes the experience unforgettable. Don't hesitate for a second, it doesn't change much to your trip in itself but you fully contribute to saving animal lives, which also allows the association to save those who are still on the street… _VX

Info: +33 7 67 104 214 – collectiveanimalsxm@gmail.com

Facebook: SXM Animal Collective

