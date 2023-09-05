ANIMAL SOLIDARITY / My Island Dog: great success for the shopping cart operation | FAXINFO

Organized this Saturday, September 2 at the Super U in Hope Estate by the My Island Dog association, the shopping cart operation for dogs and cats collected numerous donations thanks to everyone's generosity.

Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 13 p.m. and from 17 p.m. to 18 p.m., the shopping cart operation at the Super U of Hope Estate will have allowed Ursula Oppikofer, founder of the My Island Dog association accompanied by Alexandra Duzant, to collect shopping carts filled with kibble and pâtés. for dogs and cats, generously donated by people who came to do their shopping in the supermarket which supports the association in its efforts to raise awareness of the rescue of animals in need. The My Island Dog shopping cart operation takes place every first Saturday of the month both for the collection of food for dogs and cats but also for the distribution of forms to facilitate the sterilization of dogs.

If you are the owner of a dog and you need administrative and financial support to sterilize your pet, the My Island Dog association helps you throughout the process. All you need to do is bring your dog's health record to attest to its identification. The sterilization costs for the owner are €50, the association covers the difference in the costs of the operation which will significantly contribute to reducing the number of stray or abandoned puppies. My Island Dog's shopping cart operations make it possible to feed dogs waiting for adoption families, whether they are very young or adults. Since the destruction of the shelter during Hurricane Irma in 2017, stray and abandoned animals have continued to increase. The association currently welcomes around fifteen dogs at its headquarters waiting for their forever families and cannot take in any more.

Like other animal protection associations in the region, calls from people who have found a puppy or a dog are daily but the lack of foster families is glaring. Thanks to the donations collected this Saturday, September 2, the association has enough to stock food for this period of peak hurricane season but generosity and solidarity must continue. The My Island Dog association warmly thanks all the generous donors and the Super U of Hope Estate for their support. If you would like to make a donation (food, Paypal) to the association, have your dog sterilized, become a foster family or adopt an abandoned dog, contact the association on 06 90 50 34 07. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-animale-my-island-dog-franc-succes-pour-loperation-caddie/