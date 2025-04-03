ANIMAL SOLIDARITY: Sailing for a good cause, to benefit stray animals | FAXINFO

Tomorrow, Friday, April 4th, Aqua Mania Adventures is organizing the 3nd edition of the Sunset Sail Fundraiser, a charity event in support of animal welfare organizations in Sint Maarten. This special evening, combining solidarity and relaxation, aims to raise vital funds for these organizations, which are entirely funded by private donations and the commitment of volunteers.

Every year, World Stray Animal Day is celebrated on April 4th. This day was launched in 2010, when more than 100 Dutch organizations gathered at the Dutch National Conference on Stray Animals. April 4th was chosen symbolically for the charity cruise.

The program will begin at 15:30 p.m. at #37 Billy Folly Road in Simpson Bay with a friendly time to share and participate in the dog and cat food collection. Then, at 17:30 p.m., the Lambada catamaran will set sail from Simpson Bay Resort for a sunset cruise. For 1 hours and at a cost of $30, each participant will be able to enjoy an open bar, snacks and an exceptional panorama of the Caribbean Sea.

In addition to animal food donations, funds raised from tickets and the raffle will be distributed to four local organizations committed to protecting stray animals. Reserve your spot now for this worthy cause and give the island's forgotten animals a chance at better care. _VX

Info and reservations: https://urls.fr/IRhO_a

+ 1 721-544-2631

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-animale-naviguer-pour-une-bonne-cause-au-profit-des-animaux-errants/