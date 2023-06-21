ANIMALS: Watch out for poisoning! | FAXINFO

A new wave of savage poisoning seems to be underway in the territory. For several days, the testimonies follow one another concerning the presence of poison in certain districts or poisoned animals. Great caution is therefore called for.

Anger is brewing within the population, a new wave of poisoning of animals has been observed by several people starting with the sector of Baie Nettlé. Other testimonies followed concerning the districts of Anse Marcel and Orient Bay where a dog was poisoned on the seafront. A cat was found dead in Baie Nettlé on Monday, June 19. Vigilance is particularly necessary to avoid other tragedies. Cat owners, keep them indoors temporarily. For dog owners, keep them on a leash during walks, paying attention to places they could sniff. The use of a muzzle (mesh, not cloth) may seem extreme, but sometimes prevention is better than cure. Because once the poison has been ingested, depending on the weight of the animal, it only takes 5 to 20 minutes for the animal to convulse and writhe in pain until death. If you notice suspicious things on the ground (food ball) or dead animals, have the reflex to take photos and relay the information to the associations (Collectif Animaux SXM, I Love My Island Dog, Soualiga Animal Lovers) so that he broadcasts it on social networks. Above all, never handle anything with your bare hands. Use gloves to place the poison in an airtight bag and bring it to the gendarmerie, along with your veterinarian's report in case of emergency care. If your pet is a victim of poisoning, make him ingest a teaspoon of hydrogen peroxide with a syringe or activated charcoal before taking him to the veterinarian. Pay attention to your animals. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/animaux-attention-aux-empoisonnements/