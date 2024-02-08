Animation of social life in Saint-Martin: forces unite | FAXINFO

This Tuesday, January 23, the first meeting of those involved in the social life of Saint-Martin was held. Representatives of social centers and social life spaces in the region met for a working session on the theme “Our role and place in the animation of Saint-Martin social life”.

For this first edition, Sandy Ground was represented by several actors in the animation of social life including the Social Center 'Bridge the Gap' and the association Les Mioches Carmont whose leaders are Angèle Hodge and Bertina Jones as well as the actors of the social living spaces with 'Nature is the Key' association chaired by Juliette Irish and 'Objectif Réussite' which participated in the video-conference discussions via its director Shaniqua Hunt. To complete the panel and represent Quartier d'Orléans, the meeting included the presence of the Social Center “Up Rising” from the Sem Ta Route association, led by Laïa Freedom Agnès. All of them have the mission of implementing actions for the development and improvement of the lives of residents in the neighborhoods and the empowerment of the population. Currently, the social work sector is facing a major economic crisis, characterized by an increase in costs and a reduction in aid allocated to the structures concerned. The date of January 31, 2024 marked a key moment with the national mobilization in favor of support for social and socio-cultural centers. In this context, local organizations are urged to innovate and strengthen their links in order to persevere their essential mission among the population. As a reminder, and not least, the area's social living spaces and social centers open their doors to you, inviting you to actively participate in their initiatives, or even to consider volunteering in order to serve a cause that is as just as it is essential: a better quality of life for the inhabitants of Saint-Martin. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/animation-de-la-vie-sociale-a-saint-martin-les-forces-sunissent/