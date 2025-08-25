Annual Health, Sport & Culture Expo Returns on August 30, 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Departments of Sport, Culture, and Collective Prevention Services are pleased to announce the return of the Annual Health, Sport & Culture Expo, taking place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the John Cooper Jose Lake Ball Park.

The Expo, a signature community initiative, is designed to promote health awareness, physical activity, and cultural enrichment within the community of Sint Maarten. This year’s program will once again highlight the importance of wellness and healthy living through a variety of interactive and educational activities.

The Expo will feature:

· Free health screenings including Blood Pressure, Diabetes, and HIV testing.

· A Police Obstacle Course Challenge, open to the public to test their skills and endurance.

· Interactive fitness and cultural classes including Zumba, Capoeira, and Yoga.

“The Health, Sport & Culture Expo is about bringing our community together to learn, move, and celebrate wellness,” said Jonelle Richardson, Head of the Department of Sport. “It is an opportunity for everyone to take part in activities that benefit both body and mind, while also enjoying the diversity of our cultural practices.”

Eva Lista – de Weever, Head of Collective Prevention Services, said “CPS is pleased to take part in this year’s Expo and remains thankful for the continued collaboration with government partners and community organizations as we work together to promote healthy living.”

In addition to health and sport, the Expo will also highlight Sint Maarten’s vibrant cultural scene. The Department of Culture emphasizes the importance of the creative industry in the country’s development. “The development of the Cultural Creative Industry on Sint Maarten continues to be at the forefront of the agenda of the Department of Culture. As such, the department is encouraging all residents in our community to come out, partake and experience the diverse groups that will be featured at this year’s Health Sport & Culture EXPO 2025.”

The general public is encouraged to come out and take advantage of this free and accessible event, designed to promote wellness, community spirit, and healthy living across Sint Maarten.

Event Details:

📅 Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

🕖 Time: 7:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 Venue: John Cooper Jose Lake Ball Park

💰 Admission: FREE​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Annual-Health,-Sport-Culture-Expo-Returns-on-August-30-2025.aspx