Annual review: elected officials have their say | FAXINFO

To Alain Richardson, “the work has been intense to restore and consolidate the confidence of the economic world in the territory but also to strengthen the situation of our institutions. The Collectivity took the bull by the horns by creating the territorial institute of statistics and economic studies”. With this desire to develop more mechanisms such as the territorial governance of tourism and interventions in favor of economic actors, the 1st Vice-President qualifies this year as "a commitment to the service of the territory and the population".

Bernadette davis, 2nd vice-president, calls for patience so that elected officials can respond to the demands of the population. With an entirely renovated public lighting network, €11.934.000, of which €5.365.000 was dedicated to Quartier d'Orléans. €6 million was invested in asphalt works for 3,5 km of reclaimed road. 130 sorting baskets were deployed across the country, with 258 voluntary drop-off terminals.

Dominica Democritus Louisy, 3rd Vice-President, highlighted the 500 students whose higher education grant for the 2022-2023 study years has been doubled for a total budget of €2.377.600, 100% funded under REACT- EU-FSE, the 67 beneficiaries of the “Exceptional aid to students at the Lycée Professionnel Daniella Jeffry and the Lycée Robert Weinum in Saint-Martin for €204.000 financed by the COM, as well as the construction of the college 600 (€23.400.000) and middle school 900 (€34.100.000) financed by the Overseas Ministry, the FEDER and the COM. Not to mention the reduction in the price of school meals and the fact of having quadrupled the number of young people for extracurricular activities (900) with a timetable from 8 a.m. to 16 p.m.

Michel Petit, 4th vice-president at the head of the Solidarity & Families Delegation, whose budget is €27 million and which has 90 agents, drew attention to the tension relating to social housing, none of which have been built since 2016, d where the vote of the territorial council for the housing action device. The lack of reception structures for early childhood and people with disabilities must also be filled, with a target of 6 crèches spread throughout the territory thanks to the recent CAF/CGSS/COM agreement. “In 2022, we have programmed an operational intensive home care service with 25 places, carried by the Guadeloupe association Saint Jean Bosco to the tune of €720.000 financed by the COM”. Another project, 5 places of individual housing and the opening of a place of life and reception of 7 places thanks to the association "New Beginning" which provides children in difficulty with a home of development.

MP Frantz Gumbs, absent, communicated via a video his concern for forgotten neighborhoods and his desire to work for the good of Saint-Martin during his interventions in the National Assembly and in the ministries. For him, “despite a complicated political context, we now have better listening from the government”.

Senator Annick petrus said "people know what I'm doing". In addition to the priority projects already underway (health, territorial fire and rescue service, new Gendarmerie branch at Sandy Ground, bilingual education, etc.), the senator intends to reorganize the CLSPD, rehabilitate unsanitary housing and actively participate in projects related to biodiversity: "On almost all these issues, the State will obviously have to support us and you know me, I will never stop fighting for our territory, in Paris, as in Saint-Martin to make your voice heard".

Arnel-Daniel, territorial advisor for agricultural development and transport, made the diagnosis of agricultural land: 305 hectares of land identified. “We have to eat every day, agriculture is a fact, we have to develop it. We have a problem with our land, not with agriculture”. The results of the land study will be published at the end of September. At the same time, €880.000 have been invested for the purchase of 75 new buoys. Eight new buses have been deployed on the Sandy Ground – Agrément – ​​Concordia network to “provide a clean and concrete service for users”. Finally, €1,5 million of investment in the ferry terminal, the studies for which have been completed and the opening scheduled for July 2023.

Valerie Fonrose, territorial councilor, is also president of the slaughterhouse, rehabilitated to the tune of €137.574 (co-financing ERDF – COM) with 17 slaughterings since 2022. She calls on breeders to participate in improving the meat sector. €1.675.210,75 of work will be allocated for the upgrading and extension of the Saint-Martin slaughterhouse (cutting and packaging). On the blue economy component, the first foundations of which have proven the importance of exploiting this potential, more than €3.700.000 will finance related projects.

Martine Beldor was responsible for the assessment of the City Policy: 43 young NEETS met as part of the operation "The Community at the heart of the neighborhoods" (CLSPD), 1275 people met during the caravans of employment and training including 40 people who found a job. On the association side, 350 associations present at the Gala du Bénévolat with 5 recipients of the medal of honor for volunteering, 31 associations in the Point d'Appui de la Vie Association (PAVA) scheme with 152 hours of support, creation of the directory of associations as well as the toolbox resulting from the 5 workshops in the districts. The announcement of the Grand Forum des associations at the start of the next school year, the remuneration of trainees and the creation of the Pass VAE & Pass Formation concluded the intervention.

Steven Cocks said he was proud of the work accomplished and of the ground markings of Oyster Pond, which he never tires of admiring. In its annual balance sheet, the post office in Quartier d'Orléans has a budget of €63.648, of which €39.000 is financed by the COM. Restoration work on the Thelbert Carti stadium with €4,5 million for phase 2 (construction of bleachers, track, changing rooms) and €7,9 million for phase 3 (socio-educational building). For fiber, for which Tintamarre's objective was 42%, €6.688.322 was committed, ie 74% of the budget devoted to the works. 1.719 buildings made connectable with 76% completion in Quartier d'Orléans.

Audrey Gil, president of the EPHAD, welcomed the relaunch of the Blue Week organized for the elderly. In 2022, 323 beneficiaries of the personal allowance for an amount of €3.500.000. €610.000 was allocated to disability allowances. With regard to the proper functioning of the EPHAD, autonomy is essential for Audrey Gil: “a new director will be appointed by the Board of Directors and the ARS”. The rehabilitation work of the EHPAD will be launched by the ARS to the tune of €600.000, pending the new establishment. In May 2023, the Collectivity recovers its property. The animation and support of the elderly as well as the screening of children and adults with disabilities are on the list of priorities of the territorial adviser. Just like the sporting performance of the territory in its capacity as secretary of the CEES.

To Valerie Damaseau, President of the Tourist Office and the Culture Commission, the work continues. With the Gastronomy Festival, €883.000 was reinjected into the local economy, with 69 restaurants registered, 59 local businesses providing services and approximately 128 million people reached by the press. Following the territorial tourism development scheme, the romance pillar is highlighted: "all the ingredients are there to make Saint-Martin a glamorous destination". The objective of the 3.500 rooms of the COM encourages local investment, with priority given to the rehabilitation of wasteland and the upgrading of housing. For the territorial adviser, the wealth of the territory goes through its preservation in order to expand the cultural and tourist offer. Note in the diaries: the Abolition of slavery on May 28, Fish Day on June 4 and the Fête de la musique on June 21.

Bernadette Venthou Dumaine thanks the support of neighboring islands in promoting the destination. 85% of the population works in tourism, which the territorial councilor wants to be green and cultural. 10.000 European tourists came to Saint-Martin in January and February 2023. The Collectivity is committed to renovating and upgrading the plantation of Mont Vernon and Fort Louis, it is also planning a land development and entertainment agreement with the Association Nature is The Key and the Conservatoire du Littoral.

Last but not least, Raphael Sanchez aspires to do more. At the Mission Locale, 750 young people have been received, of whom 317 are being monitored. 68 employment contracts were signed, 31 young people placed RSMA Navy Air Force and 32 young people in employment. On the thorny subject of water, the territorial councilor plans work to secure the Galisbay water production plant, to the tune of €5,2 million, which will begin in April/May 2023. The acquisition of a Mobile drinking water production unit of 1500m3/day and two new High Pressure Pumps to replace the old ones. Compliance of all the plant's electrical systems (change of dashboard and wiring) following the EDF blackout in 2022 caused by the water production plant. Balancing of the Galisbay reservoirs which will make it possible to gain 2500m3 of additional water in these reservoirs. Also the start of work on the construction of a 4th production PHIL which will begin at the end of the year and which will be operational for the tourist season of 2024 in order not to suffer from overconsumption during the tourist season. This year of works will amount to 4.4M€. New water reservoirs will be built to secure the most vulnerable areas following the multiple cuts suffered (Sandy Ground, Oyster Pond, Quartier d'Orléans, Cul-de-Sac). In order to support the poorest in paying water bills, the Water Pass was launched in January 2023, 60 households have benefited from it. _Vx

