Another great success for the Grande Braderie de Marigot | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, the population did not miss the call of the merchants of Marigot by participating in the Great Braderie of the rue General de Gaulle made pedestrian for the occasion.

The association Actions Économiques et Citoyennes de Saint-Martin (AEC), which organized the event, says it is delighted with this new edition: "The bet has been taken up once again" confides the vice-president to us. With around sixty stands set up in rue Général de Gaulle and merchants offering unbeatable prices, the hundreds of visitors managed to do good business in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Backed by Cadismarket's sponsorship and membership fees, the association has once again managed to offer an exceptional day to the Saint-Martin population and to delight all traders. The rain that had invited itself last year reappeared at the end of the day, cutting short the party on Saturday August 5, 2023, but the AEC association considers itself “happy with the success of this meeting”. Thanks to the support of the Collectivité, the Grande Braderie de Marigot revitalizes the heart of the capital each year. Saint-Martinois never miss the event and walk there with family or friends, in search of pieces of clothing to discounted prices offered by traders and one-day stands. Without forgetting shoes, accessories, toys or jewelry. The turnover for traders on the day of the Marigot sale is always significant and this 2023 edition was no exception to the rule. The Actions Économiques et Citoyennes de Saint-Martin association, chaired by Yann Lecam, remains united within it with optimistic members full of ideas to satisfy shopping lovers and highlight Marigot. Here's another sale that will leave fond memories for everyone… until next year. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/encore-un-beau-succes-pour-la-grande-braderie-de-marigot/