Anticipating the effects of climate change: Saint-Martin faces many challenges | FAXINFO

At the request of the delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Saint-Martin (CESC) chaired by Ida Zin-Ka-Leu was responsible for establishing a report on climate change as a result of emissions of greenhouse gases and its impact on social life, economic activity, the ecosystem and resources of Saint-Martin.

This is a first in Saint-Martin! Following a referral from the delegated prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin last September, a report on “anticipating the effects of climate change in Saint-Martin” was drawn up by the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Saint-Martin. Martin, in collaboration with the Environment Commission and its members, the Ecological Transition department and more particularly the Environment department, the former senator, Guillaume Arnell and David Julius, of the Molokoi company.

Facing the media gathered at the prefecture last Friday, Vincent Berton made a point of saluting “the excellent work carried out by the CESC and its members as well as all the collaborators who shed precise light on the adaptations of Saint-Martin to the effects of the climate change ". The delegated prefect of the Northern Islands insisted on the fact that “Saint-Martin is exposed to all natural risks such as cyclones, floods, marine submersions, earthquakes… Hence the importance of collective awareness on all these real dangers accentuated by global warming.” And added “For the moment, we are far from the goal! The energy used in the territory is almost 100% carbon-based, and all this calls for new adaptations in many sectors such as our modes of travel and consumption, selective sorting, buildings which are far from being virtuous on the energy plan (thermal sieve)… This is not a value judgment but it is clear that we are behind in our modes of activity and eco-responsible operations. It is high time to act.”

“Climate change is not someone else’s problem, it’s ours too”

Same story for the president of the CESC Ida Zin-Ka-Leu, who in her report also insists on the need to change everyone's habits to face the effects and challenges of climate change. “The Economic, Social and Cultural Council has mobilized the vital forces of the territory to provide elements of response,” underlines Ida Zin-Ka-Leu. “Despite the opposition of points of view between scientists and climate skeptics because of indifference and ignorance about climate science, it seems important and democratic to us to side with the evidence of a ongoing climate change. The IPCC reports, the intergovernmental group of experts on climate change and the various party conferences on climate invite us today to a collective awareness not with the aim of reversing the course of things but at least to slow down its effects. Our island, as small as it is on a global scale, does not escape the effects of these climate changes and, at a time when concrete action is needed, all experts affirm that the people least responsible for climate change are those who will be hit hardest. It is urgent for us, public authorities, local actors, socio-professionals, environmental defense associations, citizens to engage together for our territory, in a global reflection, to take necessary, personalized and appropriate measures in the defense of our planet by integrating this awareness into our territorial actions. The opinion of the CESC is not a scientific opinion, it is that of collective common sense: climate change is not others' problem, it is also ours” (more details in our edition of tomorrow). _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/anticipation-des-effets-du-changement-climatique-saint-martin-face-a-de-nombreux-defis/