APNEA: Great first edition of the free diving championship | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, September 3, the first Freediving Open organized by Florian Mioni and the Taïnos Freediving School was a success despite very difficult conditions due to rough seas.

Florian Mioni, instructor and founder of the freediving school as well as the Association for the Development of Freediving in Saint-Martin (ADASM), says he is very happy with this first edition which he intends to repeat: “l "The state of mind was excellent." Despite two abandonments linked to seasickness, a dozen people, including three beginners, took part in this experience aimed at introducing people to the sporting discipline during the event, the diving area of ​​which was located off the coast of Samanna in Terres Basses. . From 9 a.m. last Sunday, the freedivers were taken in groups of three or four onto a 12-meter boat three kilometers offshore, equipped with a preparation platform. Three vertical freediving techniques were offered during the freediving open: free immersion, without fins, using the lifeline to dive, constant weight where free diving is carried out with fins and finally, the most difficult, the constant weight without fins and without using the rope. The performances achieved are impressive for a first edition, the depth records established during the open on September 3 are 38 meters for Alfonso Cabrera in the men's category and 25 meters for Cléa Kalaitzis in the women's category. Pierre Jean Brach and Alex Speetjens took second and third place respectively among the men. Caroline Van Hees and Céline Garcia leave with 2nd and 3rd place among the women.

During the awards ceremony, the performances of the six participants were rewarded with prizes offered by the sponsors of the event supervised throughout the day by health professionals and the SNSM for safety issues.

If the second edition is already in preparation, this first open will have made it possible to introduce freediving to a greater number of people, a sporting discipline open to all which has many benefits. _VX

