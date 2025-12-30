APPEAL TO THE PUBLIC: Attempted homicide in Pic Paradis: police appeal for witnesses | FAXINFO

La gendarmerie of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy throw a appeal for witnesses after one attempted homicide occurred on Friday, December 27, 2025, around 20 p.m. on the parking from the website of the Farm Lotteryor a Peak ParadiseAn individual was targeted by gunshots in circumstances that are still undetermined.

Attempted Homicide in Pic Paradis: Gendarmerie Issues Witness Appeal

The Gendarmerie of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy has issued a call for witnesses following an attempted homicide that occurred on Friday, December 27, 2025, at around 8:00 pm in the parking area of the Loterie Farm site in Pic Paradis. An individual was targeted by gunfire under circumstances that remain unclear.

An investigation is underway to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators and to determine the exact sequence of events. Law enforcement authorities are asking anyone who witnessed an altercation, heard gunshots, or observed suspicious behavior in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Witnesses are urged to contact the gendarmerie by dialing 17.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/appel-a-la-population-tentative-dhomicide-a-pic-paradis-appel-a-temoins-de-la-gendarmerie/