Application file for obtaining an AOT in one of the 5 Lolos of Grand-Case: deadline June 30! | FAXINFO

The Collectivity wishes to regularize the occupation of the 5 restaurants of the Mini-Marché of Grand-Case. Anyone interested is invited to submit an application file to obtain a Temporary Occupation Authorization (AOT request), before June 30, 2023.

All persons interested in occupying a space in one of the five "lolos" of Grand Case are asked to submit an application file to obtain an Authorization for Temporary Occupation (AOT) .

The downloadable form is available on the Collectivity website www.com-saint-martin.fr

Applicants must also write a descriptive note of the activity which will prioritize local and/or Caribbean dishes, and will include the presentation of the project and the market study; the team, the style of menu offered, the originality of the concept and its appeal to consumers; training received in hygiene and cooking; the experience acquired in the field of cooking and the management of food structures (restaurants in particular).

Finally, the file must be accompanied by a copy of the identity document and proof of residence.

You can send your request:

By email to: Hodge-Piper Patricia: Patricia.hodge-piper@com-saint-martin.fr ou Carvigant Hubert Hubert.carvigant@com-saint-martin.fr

In envelope: The Regional Planning and Urbanism Department, Cité administrative, rue Jean-Jacques Fayel Concordia

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/dossier-de-candidature-a-lobtention-dune-aot-dans-lun-des-5-lolos-de-grand-case-date-limite-le-30-juin/