APPOINTMENT: Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, new chief of staff to Prefect Vincent Berton | FAXINFO

By decree of the President of the Republic dated October 31, 2024, Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, first grade State administrator, was appointed sub-prefect, chief of staff of the prefect delegated to the State representative in the Communities of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, for an initial period of three years.

Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau succeeds Julien Marie as the new chief of staff to the delegated prefect of the Northern Islands. With extensive training and diverse experience in several public and private institutions, MH Chauveau will put her expertise at the service of the prefecture to meet the challenges of the territory.

A graduate of the Institut National du Service Public (INSP), Joséphine Baker promotion, Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau has developed multidisciplinary skills in public administration, strategy, and coordination. She also followed a rich academic path at Sciences Po Paris and the Pierre and Marie Curie University. She was able to implement her skills in the context of internships within renowned institutions, such as the General Directorate of the Treasury, the Eure prefecture, and the French embassy in the United Kingdom. There, she acquired expertise in managing sensitive files, institutional communication, and strategy.

Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau benefits from a strategic vision and solid field experience, having worked in varied environments, both internationally and with high-level executives. Her mastery of foreign languages, particularly English and Spanish, will strengthen the effectiveness of her actions in a territory characterized by its multiculturalism.

Furthermore, her involvement in entrepreneurial and digital projects demonstrates a capacity for innovation that she will use to support communication and coordination actions within the prefecture.

