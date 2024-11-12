APPOINTMENT: Marion Gonzalez-Durili, new director of services for the deputy office of the prefect | FAXINFO

Marion Gonzalez-Durili recently joined the office of the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin. She holds the positions of deputy director of office services and head of the security department.

Marion Gonzales-Durili will handle key issues such as regional cooperation and road safety, she supervises the weapons service, the administrative police service and the interministerial service for defense and civil protection (SIDPC). Successively in post at the coordination for security in Corsica, at the central office for the repression of illicit drug trafficking (OCRTIS), at the office of the director general of the national police, she was in her last post at the head of a criminal intelligence unit that she created within the Central Office for the fight against organized crime (OCLCO). She wishes to use her experience in the territory and to drive, under the authority of the Prefect and the chief of staff, a coordinated and integrated dynamic to fight delinquency and organized crime.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/nomination-marion-gonzalez-durili-nouvelle-directrice-des-services-du-cabinet-adjointe-du-prefet/